FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
BRIEF-SL Green Realty posts Q2 FFO per share $1.78
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点14分 / 17 天前

BRIEF-SL Green Realty posts Q2 FFO per share $1.78

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp. reports second quarter 2017 eps of $0.08 per share; and FFO of $1.78 per share

* Q2 FFO per share $1.78

* Reaffirming its full-year 2017 same store cash NOI guidance range of 2.0% - 3.0%

* SL Green Realty Corp - Same-store cash noi decreased by 0.5% for quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to same period in 2016

* Q2 unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash noi increased by 8.0% to $57.7 million

* SL Green Realty Corp - For quarter, consolidated property same-store cash noi decreased by 2.0% to $165.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below