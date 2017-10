Sept 21 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty - ‍reaffirmed earnings guidance of net income per share of $1.71 to $1.81, FFO per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for year ending December 31

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2xjdUWF) Further company coverage: