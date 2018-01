Jan 2 (Reuters) - Slate Office REIT:

* SLATE OFFICE REIT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 20 SOUTH CLARK STREET IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - DEAL FOR US$85.6 MILLION

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - 20 SOUTH CLARK PURCHASED USING EXISTING BALANCE SHEET LIQUIDITY AND NEW DEBT FINANCING