BRIEF-Slate Office REIT Reports Q4 FFO Per Unit $0.18

March 1 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit:

* SLATE OFFICE REIT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $9.5 MILLION FOR QUARTER, A DECREASE OF $1.1 MILLION COMPARED TO Q3 2017

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - CORE-FFO WAS $11.8 MILLION FOR QUARTER, A DECREASE OF $1.1 MILLION COMPARED TO Q3 2017

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - QTRLY SAME-PROPERTY NOI DOWN 2.5 PERCENT

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.15

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.18

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - QTRLY CORE FFO PER UNIT $0.19