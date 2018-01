BRIEF-SLM Corp Q4 Core Earnings Per Share $0.10

Jan 17 (Reuters) - SLM Corp:

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* - QTRLY ‍PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $634 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT.​

* SEES FY 2018 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 TO $1.01

* - QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME OF $309 MILLION, UP 26 PERCENT​

* - QTRLY ‍PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $49 MILLION, UP FROM $43 MILLION​

* - QTRLY ‍PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.4 PERCENT, UP FROM 2.1 PERCENT​

* - SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BILLION

* SAYS SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO OF 37 PERCENT - 38 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $1.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SLM CORPORATION $0.19