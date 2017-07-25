FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点47分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc:

* Smart & Final Stores, Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales $1.078 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart & Final Stores Inc qtrly ‍comparable store sales increase of 1.3 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year net sales growth 5.5 pct - 6.0 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - company is maintaining its previously issued guidance framework for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year comparable store sales growth 1.0 pct - 1.5 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees fy‍ capital expenditures $120 - $130 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below