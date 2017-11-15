FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.07
2017年11月15日

BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc

* Smart & Final Stores Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $1.457 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - qtrly ‍comparable store sales increase of 1.5 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees 2017 ‍comparable store sales growth 0.8% - 1.0%​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees 2017 ‍net sales growth between 5.0% - 5.2%​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted diluted eps approximately $0.43​

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $4.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

