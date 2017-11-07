BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings announces CEO transition

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings announces ceo transition

* Smart Global Holdings - ‍iain Mackenzie, smart’s long-time CEO, has decided to transition to a revised role during 2018 calendar year​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - ‍mackenzie will remain a member of SGH’s board of directors following transition​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - ‍anticipated that a search for a new ceo will commence in near future​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - ‍Ajay Shah, chairman of board of SGH, will increase his responsibilities and assume role of executive chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: