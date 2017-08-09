BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc
* Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction
* Smart Global Holdings Inc- extends maturities of term loans to august 2022 and revolver to february 2022
* Smart Global Holdings Inc- refinancing transaction increases principal amount of term loans from $151 million to $165 million
* Smart Global Holdings-due to refinancing term loans, 1.9 million second tranche warrants exercisable at $0.03/share previously issued to lenders, terminated