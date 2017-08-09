FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
半岛局势
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上8点48分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

* Smart Global Holdings Inc- ‍extends maturities of term loans to august 2022 and revolver to february 2022​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc- refinancing transaction increases principal amount of term loans from $151 million to $165 million​

* Smart Global Holdings-due to refinancing term loans, 1.9 million second tranche warrants exercisable at $0.03/share previously issued to lenders, terminated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below