Dec 21 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc:

* SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* Q1 SALES $265.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $255 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* SEES Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 NET SALES OF $280 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* SEES Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18 TO $1.24

* SEES Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30 TO $1.36

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 ‍NET SALES -GAAP/NON GAAP OF $280 MILLION TO $300 MILLION​