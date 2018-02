BRIEF-Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Qtrly Transactional FFO $0.57 On A Per Unit Basis

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust :

* RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2017, AND ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF CO ANNOUNCED THAT HUW THOMAS, CO‘S CURRENT CEO, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN

* PETER FORDE, CO‘S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND COO WILL ASSUME PRESIDENT AND CEO ROLE ON HUW THOMAS’ DEPARTURE

* MITCHELL GOLDHAR, CO‘S CURRENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* QTRLY TRANSACTIONAL FFO $0.57 ON A PER UNIT BASIS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S