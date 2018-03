March 5 (Reuters) - Smith Micro Software Inc:

* SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $5.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR ISSUANCE & SALE OF $5 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK AT $1.75/SHARE