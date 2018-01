Jan 23 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc:

* ‍SMITH & NEPHEW UPDATE ON TAX​

* ‍AS RESULT OF US TAX CHANGE, FROM 2018 NOW EXPECTS A CORPORATE TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS IN RANGE 20% TO 21% FOR MEDIUM TERM​

* ‍EXPECT FULL YEAR TAX RATE ON 2017 TRADING RESULTS TO BE LOWER THAN OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF AROUND 22%​

* ‍THIS IS REDUCTION OF 4 TO 5 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF AROUND 25%​