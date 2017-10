Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Says approved proposal for JV between co and CHEMO Group (Europe)

* Says proposed JV co will be held in 55:45 ratio between CHEMO Group and co respectively

* JV to be set up in Switzerland will identify, evaluate regulatory filings of drug master files for developed APIs