FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snap Inc says ‍DAUS grew to 178 million
频道
专题
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点29分 / 更新于 6 小时前

BRIEF-Snap Inc says ‍DAUS grew to 178 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Snap Inc - ‍DAUS grew from 153 million in Q3 2016 to 178 million in Q3 2017​

* Snap Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to class A, class B, and class C common stockholders $‍0.36​

* Snap Inc - ‍ARPU was $1.17 in q3 2017, an increase of 39% over Q3 2016 when ARPU was $0.84​

* Snap Inc qtrly revenue $207.9 million, up 62 percent

* Snap Inc - ‍in Q3 , recorded $39.9 million of charges related to spectacles inventory​

* Snap Inc - ‍hosting costs per dau were $0.68 in Q3 2017, as compared to $0.64 in Q3 2016 and $0.61 in Q2 2017​

* Snap Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $0.14​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $236.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below