Feb 8 (Reuters) - Snap-On Inc:

* SNAP-ON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.24

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.69

* Q4 SALES $974.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 WILL BE IN A RANGE OF $90 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.66, REVENUE VIEW $940.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES $0.33 LEGAL CHARGE AND $0.12 CHARGE RELATED TO IMPLEMENTATION OF TAX LEGISLATION​