Oct 4 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin awarded contract by Acron Group subsidiary Novgorodskiy GIAP for engineering and licensing services at the Dorogobuzh Project

* SNC-Lavalin group - SNC-Lavalin will also provide assistance during procurement, construction, commissioning and start up phases of project