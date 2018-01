Jan 24 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED CONTRACT FOR THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, ENGINEERING AND SUPPORT CENTER, HUNTSVILLE

* SNC-LAVALIN SAYS AWARDED JV WITH COVALUS LLC FOR 30-MONTH, $42 MILLION CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, ENGINEERING & SUPPORT CENTER, HUNTSVILLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: