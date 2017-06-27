FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group says Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group extend existing contractual arrangements
2017年6月27日 / 下午5点39分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group says Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group extend existing contractual arrangements

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :

* City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group partnership sign contract agreement to extend existing contractual arrangements

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - City of Ottawa has signed a fixed-price variation agreement worth $349 million With Rideau Transit Group partnership

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fixed-price variation agreement for rolling stock and onboard equipment for stage 2 of confederation line

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - RTG is a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Ellisdon

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - CONTRACT is part of Memorandum of Understanding ratified by RTG with City of Ottawa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

