Dec 11 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN REACHES AN AGREEMENT WITH ALL THE PUBLIC BODIES OF QUEBEC THAT HAVE RECEIVED ITS OFFER UNDER THE VOLUNTARY REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

* SNC-LAVALIN SAYS TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL UNDER PROGRAM AND ITS ENABLING STATUTE