Dec 21 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp:

* SNOW PARK TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS FOR ALTISOURCE RESIDENTIAL CORP BOARD - SEC FILING

* SNOW PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS - SEEKING “EVALUATION AND RECTIFICATION” OF ALTISOURCE RESIDENTIAL‘S 2015 ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

* SNOW PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS-SEEKING "EVALUATION OF OTHER LEGACY AGREEMENTS" SUCH AS RESI'S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DEAL WITH ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS