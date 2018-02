Feb 21 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-Lance Inc:

* SNYDER’S LANCE ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF A LIMITED AMOUNT OF EMERALD® GLAZED WALNUTS DUE TO POTENTIAL PRESENCE OF UNDECLARED PEANUTS, ALMONDS, CASHEWS AND PECANS

* SNYDER'S-LANCE INC - NO ILLNESS HAS BEEN REPORTED RELATING TO THE RECALL