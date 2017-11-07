FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance reports Q3 revenue $564.2 mln
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午1点49分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance reports Q3 revenue $564.2 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-lance Inc

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $564.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍company updates full-year 2017 outlook​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc sees ‍ 2017 full-year capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍for full-year of fiscal 2017, company expects net revenue to be between $2,205 million and $2,255 million​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍for FY 2017, company now expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.12 and $1.17​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For FY 2017, sees adjusted EBITDA to be between $305 million and $320 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below