BRIEF-Social Reality Says It Met With Strategic Institutional Investors And Disclosed Certain Changes In Co's Capital Structure

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc:

* SOCIAL REALITY SAYS IT MET WITH STRATEGIC INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND DISCLOSED CERTAIN CHANGES IN CO‘S CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* SOCIAL REALITY-INVESTOR IN CO‘S APRIL 2017 DEBENTURE FINANCING CONVERTED $2.3 MILLION OF DEBENTURES INTO 778,336 SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK-SEC FILING​

* SOCIAL REALITY - ‍INVESTORS IN CO'S APRIL 2017 OFFERING EXERCISED 176,668 SERIES A COMMON STOCK PURCHASE WARRANTS AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF $3.00 PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2iiW7Wy) Further company coverage: