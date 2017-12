Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sodastream International Ltd:

* SODASTREAM OFFERS TO ACQUIRE ITS FRENCH DISTRIBUTOR

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - SHOULD OFFER BE ACCEPTED CO COMMITTED TO PAY EUR 17.5 MILLION UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍MADE OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF OPM FRANCE SAS, ITS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN FRANCE​