BRIEF-SodaStream reports Q3 earnings $0.87/shr

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sodastream International Ltd

* SodaStream reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $139.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $536 million

* SodaStream International Ltd - raising its outlook and now expects 2017 diluted earnings per share to increase about 40% to $2.90 versus $2.07 in 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $135.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: