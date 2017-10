Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Softbank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile - Nikkei‍​

* Softbank plans to break off negotiations on merger between Sprint and T-Mobile amid a failure to agree on ownership of combined entity - Nikkei‍​

* Softbank is expected to approach T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom as early as Tuesday to propose ending Sprint, T-Mobile merger negotiations - Nikkei