2017年10月27日 / 晚上8点55分 / 更新于 15 小时内

BRIEF-‍Sogou Inc​ sees IPO of 45 mln ADS priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per ADS

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* ‍Sogou Inc​ sees IPO of 45 million American Depositary Shares priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per ADS - SEC filing

* ‍Sogou Inc​ - upon completion of offering, Sohu.com and Tencent Holdings Limited, and members of co’s management will together have about 97.1% of total voting power

* ‍Sogou Inc​ - the about 97.1% of total voting power will be of combined total of co's outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares Source text : (bit.ly/2zK7Kws) Further company coverage:

