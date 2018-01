BRIEF-Sol Gel Technologies Sees IPO Of 5 Mln Ordinary Shares

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd:

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES IPO OF 5.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $11.00 AND $13.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE - SEC FILING

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $26.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND PLANNED PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TWIN FOR TREATMENT OF ACNE

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $20 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND PLANNED PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS FOR VERED FOR TREATMENT OF SUBTYPE II ROSACEA Source text : (bit.ly/2n0Ee1C) Further company coverage: