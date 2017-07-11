FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天内
BRIEF-Solar Alliance provides additional information on Tennessee acquisition LOI
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 上午10点09分 / 25 天内

BRIEF-Solar Alliance provides additional information on Tennessee acquisition LOI

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc:

* Solar Alliance provides additional information on Tennessee acquisition LOI

* Solar Alliance Energy - pursuant to LOI, announced July 10, 2017, co will acquire all of assets of aries, including pipeline of commercial projects

* Solar Alliance Energy - anticipates projects in pipeline be financed through variety of third party mechanisms, for equipment, other costs of goods

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - will be required to cover payroll costs associated with new aries team once acquisition is complete

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - does not anticipate a material funding requirement to move projects through various development stages to installation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below