Nov 2 (Reuters) - Solar Capital Ltd:

* Solar Capital Ltd announces quarter ended September 30, 2017 financial results: net investment income per share of $0.41; declares quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for Q4, 2017 and increases Q1, 2018 distribution to $0.41 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total investment income $36.1 million versus $39.8 mln