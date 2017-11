Nov 2 (Reuters) - Solar Senior Capital Ltd:

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd announces quarter ended September 30, 2017 financial results; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for November 2017

* At September 30, 2017, net asset value (NAV) per share was $16.81, an increase of $0.02 per share​

* Net investment income of $5.7 million, or $0.35 per average share, for quarter ended September 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: