BRIEF-Solaris Announces Acquisition Of Railtronix

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc :

* SOLARIS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RAILTRONIX – EXPANDING SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITALIZATION CAPABILITIES

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO SOLARIS’ EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC - SOLARIS FUNDED ACQUISITION WITH AVAILABLE CASH AND THROUGH ISSUANCE OF CLASS B SHARES

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE - CONCURRENT WITH TRANSACTION, CO CREATED NEW UNIT, SOLARIS OILFIELD TECHNOLOGIES LLC, WHICH WILL INTEGRATE THE 2 PLATFORMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: