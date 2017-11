Nov 7 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc :

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Announces launch of public offering

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - ‍launched a public offering of 7 million shares of its class A common stock​

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - intends to use net proceeds it receives from offering to fund its 2017 capital program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: