BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure qtrly ‍rev $18.5 million
2017年11月2日

BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure qtrly ‍rev $18.5 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - qtrly ‍revenues were $18.5 million, an increase of $13.7 million, or 289%, compared to Q3 2016​

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - qtrly earnings per share of Class A common stock $0.12‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $17.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc says have refined our 2017 capital expenditure guidance to between $85 million to $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

