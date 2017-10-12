FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European orphan committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 中午12点22分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European orphan committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European Orphan Committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍COMP issues an opinion on granting of orphan drug designation, after which opinion is submitted to EC for adoption​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - granted a 10-year period of marketing exclusivity in EU after product approval​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍study is anticipated to take approximately 9-12 months to complete and is expected to be initiated at end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below