BRIEF-Soligenix Identifies Biomarkers For Ricin Toxin Vaccine Testing Under FDA Animal Rule

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc:

* SOLIGENIX IDENTIFIES BIOMARKERS FOR RICIN TOXIN VACCINE TESTING UNDER THE FDA ANIMAL RULE

* SOLIGENIX INC - BIOMARKERS FOR RICIN TOXIN VACCINE TESTING BEEN SUCCESSFULLY IDENTIFIED, FACILITATING POTENTIAL APPROVAL UNDER FDA “ANIMAL RULE”

* SOLIGENIX INC - FURTHER EFFICACY STUDIES IN NHPS EVALUATING POTENTIAL DOSING REGIMENS ARE ANTICIPATED IN 2018

* SOLIGENIX - RIVAX DEMONSTRATED REDUCED NUMBER OF VACCINATIONS MAY BE REQUIRED TO ESTABLISH PROTECTION, POTENTIALLY UTILIZING ONLY 2 DOSES INSTEAD OF 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: