BRIEF-Sonic appoints chief brand officer

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Sonic appoints chief brand officer

* Sonic Corp - ‍board of directors approves increase to dividend program​

* Sonic Corp - ‍beginning in first fiscal quarter of 2018, company expects to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock​

* Sonic Corp - ‍board of directors has approved an incremental $160 million share repurchase authorization​

* Sonic Corp - ‍new authorization allows for repurchase of up to $160 million of common stock through end of fiscal 2018.​