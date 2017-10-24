FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sonic Automotive reports Q3 earnings of $0.45/shr from cont ops
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 下午12点45分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Sonic Automotive reports Q3 earnings of $0.45/shr from cont ops

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc:

* Sonic Automotive, Inc. reports third quarter results - record F&I results and total gross profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net loss attributable to pre-owned stores operations was $0.07 per share

* Expect fiscal 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $1.55 and $1.65​

* Expect fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $1.85 and $1.95​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $2.51 billion versus $2.56 billion​

* Q3 revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Have an active schedule that will include opening of approximately 10 additional EchoPark locations by end of 2018​

* See retail activity in Houston market in Q4 to continue to be favorable as those affected by hurricane replace, repair vehicles​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below