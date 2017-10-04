BRIEF-Sonic Corp notifies of payment card breach

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Sonic Drive-In: notice of payment card breach

* ‍Sonic Drive-In says it appears that credit and debit card numbers used at certain sonic drive-in locations may have been impacted by breach​

* Discovered credit, debit card numbers may been acquired without authorization as part of a malware attack experienced at certain locations​