1 个月前
BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
2017年6月22日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp-

* Sonic reports improved sales trend in fiscal third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to decline 2% to 5% year over year

* For FY 2017, co sees an approximate 2.5% same-store sales decline for system

* Sees capital expenditures of $46 million to $48 million for fy 2017

* Sees drive-in-level margins of 15.3% for fy 2017

* Sonic corp q3 total revenues $‍123.9​ million versus $165.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $126.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company drive-in margins increased by 40 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

