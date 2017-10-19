FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点01分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 sales $1.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍Third-quarter 2017 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment were $483 million, up from $425 million in 2016​

* Sonoco Products Co - Expects fourth-quarter 2017 base earnings to be in range of $0.68 to $0.74 per diluted share​

* Sonoco Products Co - Qtrly sales for consumer packaging​ segment were a record $566 million, compared with $520 million in 2016

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍Operating cash flow in 2017 is expected to be approximately $415 million, free cash flow in 2017 expected to be approximately $70 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below