BRIEF-Sonoco Reports Q4 Core Earnings Per Share $0.72

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* SONOCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 SALES ROSE 13.7 PERCENT TO $1.3 BILLION

* BASE EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.75 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $554.2 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $485.0 MILLION IN 2016

* FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS GUIDANCE HAS BEEN RAISED TO $3.16 TO $3.26 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $471.1 MILLION, UP FROM $412.4 MILLION IN 2016

* FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW HAS BEEN RAISED TO A RANGE OF $560 MILLION TO $580 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $1.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW HAS BEEN RAISED TO A RANGE OF $180 MILLION AND $200 MILLION

* SONOCO - INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURES IN FREIGHT, LABOR, ENERGY, MATERIAL COSTS REQUIRING TO RAISE PRICES FOR MANY PRODUCTS STARTING THE YEAR

* SONOCO SAYS NEGATIVE TRENDS IN PACKAGED FOOD AND GROCERY STORE SALES COULD REMAIN A HEADWIND

* SONOCO - QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS INCLUDE AFTER-TAX CHARGES OF $67.8 MILLION, OR $0.67 PER SHARE INCLUDING CHARGES RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SONOCO SAYS CONSUMERS ARE FOCUSING ON FRESH AND NATURAL ALTERNATIVES AND EXPANDING E-COMMERCE OPTIONS