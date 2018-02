Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS RECORD TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.8 MILLION FOR THIRD QUARTER FY 2018 WITH YEAR OVER YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH OF 46%

* Q3 REVENUE $4.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.73