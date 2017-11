Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reports robust top line growth for second quarter FY 2018 with 61 pct product revenue growth and total revenue of $4.3 million

* Q2 revenue $4.3 million versus $2.8 million

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share from continuing operations​ $‍0.67