Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sonor Investments Ltd

* Sonor Investments Limited reports second quarter financial results

* Sonor Investments Ltd Qtrly ‍revenue $4.6 million versus $4.2 million​

* Sonor Investments LTD Qtrly net income $‍4.5 million versus $4.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: