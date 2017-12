Dec 1 (Reuters) - SONOVA HOLDING AG:

* CONCLUDES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* REPURCHASED A TOTAL OF 1,842,400 REGISTERED SHARES

* REPURCHASED REGISTERED SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF CHF 241.0 MILLION AT AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE OF CHF 130.81PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)