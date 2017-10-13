FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonus Networks announces preliminary third quarter 2017 financial results
2017年10月13日 / 中午11点50分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Sonus Networks announces preliminary third quarter 2017 financial results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sonus Networks Inc:

* Sonus Networks announces preliminary third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sonus Networks Inc sees ‍total revenue $74.5 million​ for Q3 2017

* Sonus Networks Inc - sees ‍Q3 earnings per share $0.06 to $0.07​

* Sonus Networks Inc - sees Q3 ‍non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.26​

* Sonus Networks Inc sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.25 to $0.26​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $70.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus Networks Inc - co continues to expect full year results in line with upper end of guidance originally provided on August 3, 2017​

* Sonus Networks Inc - ‍remain “committed” to attaining $40 to $50 million of annual cost savings anticipated when we announced plans in May​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

