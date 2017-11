Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc:

* Increases EPS by 158.8 percent on a 59 percent rise in net sales in the 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $370 million

* Q3 sales rose 59 percent to $101.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.58

* Sees ‍2017 net income attributable to common stockholders about $30.5 million​