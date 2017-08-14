BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Chesapeake, Honeywell

1 分钟阅读
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:
* Dissolves share stake in Chesapeake Energy - SEC filing
* Takes share stake in General Mills of 365,493 shares
* Dissolves share stake in Honeywell International
* Dissolves class B share stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)