BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Chesapeake, Honeywell

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Dissolves share stake in Chesapeake Energy - SEC filing

* Takes share stake in General Mills of 365,493 shares

* Dissolves share stake in Honeywell International

* Dissolves class B share stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)